Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the Taliban representatives plan to take part in a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow on September 4, though there will be no separate meeting between the representatives and Lavrov himself.

Lavrov also said that he couldn’t even hypothetically imagine how Russia could use the Taliban in the fight against ISIL.

In a different context, Lavrov stressed that Russia is still in contact with the US administration on Syria and Ukraine.

Source: Sputnik