Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said US policy is to stoke wars among Muslims, urging unity in his message to Hajj pilgrims.

Imam Khamenei described the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage as an opportunity for Muslim unity and increased vigilance against the US “satanic policy” of warmongering and support for persecutors.

“Look at the behavior of the arrogant and criminal US today. Its main policy against Islam and Muslims is to stoke wars. Its desire and vicious effort is that Muslims massacre each other,” the Leader said.

The US policy, Ayatollah Khamenei said, is “to pit some oppressors against the oppressed, support the oppressors and have them ruthlessly crush the oppressed and always stir up the flames of this atrocious sedition.”

“Muslims should be aware and nullify this satanic policy. Hajj prepares the ground for this awareness, and this represents the philosophy of disavowal of pagans and arrogant powers during Hajj.”