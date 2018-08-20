An unidentified person fired shots at the US Embassy in Ankara at around 5 A.M. local time, CNN Turk reported.

The bullets were reportedly fired from a white vehicle; however, the license plate could not be determined.

According to the local media reports, the gunman reportedly targeted the security guard cabin at the US embassy. Local authorities were reportedly alerted about the shooting from the passing vehicle and they are on the lookout for the suspect.

At least four gunshots were reportedly fired in front of Gate 6 of the US embassy, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, CNN Turk reported.