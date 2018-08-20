All technical and economic aspects of the contracts with India on the delivery of S-400 air defense systems and Project 11356 frigates have been coordinated, Russia is hoping to sign both contracts in October, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.

“As for the S-400, we have already prepared everything to sign this contract. All the main technical and commercial aspects have been agreed upon, and I think that we are close to making this happen. We hope to sign both contracts with our Indian partners by the end of the year,” Shugaev said adding that October would be perfect for that as the Russian-Indian summit takes place at that time.

The Russian defense cooperation chief also said that Moscow had reduced the final price of S-400 systems for New Delhi taking into consideration the strategic partnership between Russia and India.

“India is a strategic partner for us, so we took into account the wishes of our partners, and made certain concessions,” Shugaev, answering the question about whether the price for the S-400 during the negotiations was significantly reduced.

According to open sources, the contract for the supply of S-400 systems to India was initially worth about $6.5 billion.

India may start receiving its first Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in 2020, if the contract on the deliveries is signed this year, Shugaev said.

