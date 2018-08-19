Units from the Syrian army and the allied forces continued operations against ISIL dens and fortifications in Toloul al-Safa, the last stronghold for the takfiri terrorist organization in Suwaida eastern Badia (desert).

SANA reporter said that army units enhanced their positions in the vicinity of Toloul al-Safa, tightening the noose around the embattled ISIL pockets, responding with the appropriate weapons to any hostile attempt by terrorists to break the siege imposed on them.

The army’s air force and artillery launched accurate strikes against ISIL dens and fortified positions in Tuloul al-Safa, a rugged terrain replete with rocks, ditches and gorges, inflicting heavy losses on them in personnel and equipment.

Source: SANA