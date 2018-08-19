In one of his latest tweets, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has halted the “ridiculous” 230-million-dollar annual payment to Syria.

“Saudi Arabia and other rich countries in the Middle East will start making payments instead of the US,” Trump tweeted, signaling his readiness to develop the country’s military.

His remarks came a few days after State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that “as a result of key partner contributions by coalition members, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo has authorized the Department of State to redirect approximately $230 million in stabilization funds for Syria, which have been under review.”

According to her, the cut will be more than offset by an additional 300 million dollars pledged by Washington’s coalition partners. They include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which contributed 100 million dollars and 50 million dollars, respectively.

Source: Sputnik