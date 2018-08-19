Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the party represents a rare resistance sample which has contributed to Lebanon’s security and stability, adding that the religious and moral values that the group holds give it this distinctive feature.

Hezbollah resistance liberated most of the Lebanese territories from the Zionist occupation, deterred the Israeli aggression and contributed to the major defeat inflicted upon the takifiri groups in the region, according to Sheikh Qassem who underscored that the group has not employed its military victories to achieve political gains in Lebanon.

His eminence also stressed that Hezbollah would address the basic socioeconomic issues and problems in Lebanon, adding that abiding by the enforced laws and recruiting the public employees in accord with proficiency exams.

Source: Al-Manar Website