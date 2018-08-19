Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed his grief over the passing of former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, describing him as an unwavering champion of peace and justice.

“Extremely saddened by passing of Kofi Annan, a towering global leader and an unwavering champion for peace, justice and rule of law. Rest in peace my dear old friend,” Zarif said in a post on his official Twitter page on Saturday.

Annan, a Ghanaian national, died at the age of 80 in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two of his close associates said.

Source: Press TV