Units of Syrian Arab Army carried out intensive strikes on terrorists’ gatherings in the northern countryside of Hama and the southern countryside of Idlib, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army’s artillery bombarded fortified positions of the so called “Jaish al-Ezza” in the area surrounding Maarkaba in the northern countryside of Hama province, killing scores of terrorists and destroying their sites.

The reporter added that the army’s raids also targeted terrorist groups affiliated to Nusra on the outskirts of Um al-Khalakhil, Tal Mari, al-Khwin, Tal al-Sheeh towns and a number of villages along the southeastern administrative border of Idlib where they were enhancing their sites through digging trenches, building barriers and planting IEDs.

A number of terrorists’ fortified positions were destroyed due to the raids in addition to killing and injuring of many terrorists.

Source: SANA