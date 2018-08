An Israeli woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the so-called Havat Gilad outpost in the Samaria region of the West Bank on Thursday night.

Initial Israeli occupation army and Shin Bet investigations revealed that there is a “high probability that this was an accident.”

The woman was hit as she crossed Route 60 near the outpost. The car appeared to be a Palestinian taxi, which fled the scene, Israeli media reported.

Source: Israeli media