The Yemeni army and popular forces killed or injured scores of Saudi-led mercenaries while operating against their positions in several areas during the past 24 hours.

The operations included raiding and controlling Saudi sites, firing ballistic missiles at them, and confronting the mercenaries’ attacks.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Manar Website