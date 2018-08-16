In the context of instigation against Hezbollah, the Saudi news website Elaph interviewed the former chief of the Zionist security agency Mossad Tamir Pardo for plotting assassination a number of Iranian nuclear scientists and holding secret meetings with representatives of the intelligence apparatuses of the so-called moderate Arab states.

The interview was planned to elicit anti-Hezbollah answers as one of the questions was about Pardo’s suggestions to cope with the Resistance movement and its rocketry power.

Pardo stressed that the military means can never eradicate Hezbollah, suggesting imposing sanctions against Lebanon to push the country into a deep quagmire.

“The solution can be achieved via political, not military means.”

The Zionist officer called on Saudi and Emirates to press on Lebanon by withdrawing or slashing their deposits from the country’s banks, adding that they can also urge US and France to exert pressures on the Lebanese government to end the problem of Hezbollah and its weaponry.

Pardo also expressed pride over having held secret meeting with the representatives of intelligence agencies from the so-called moderate Arab countries, adding that ‘Israel’ and those states “jointly address the Iranian threat”.

Source: Al-Manar Website