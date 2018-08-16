Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad affirmed Damascus’ determination to get back every piece of its territory to the control of the Syrian state.

Mikdad, meeting a delegation of the Socialist Democratic Unionist Party of Mauritaniaon Wednesday, hailed the special relations that connect the two brotherly peoples in Syria and Mauritania.

The Mauritanian party’s Secretary General, Mahfouz Wild Aziz, for his part, appreciated the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab army against terrorism “under the Syrian wise leadership,” SANA news agency reported.

Members of the visiting delegation showed their solidarity with Syria, saying Damascus “carries on its war against terrorism on behalf of the Arab nation,” according to the Syrian agency.

