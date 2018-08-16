Work is in progress on the third meeting of the Russian, Turkish, and Iranian leaders on the Syrian settlement scheduled to be held at the beginning of September, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The possibility of holding another trilateral meeting in early September is being explored. After the three presidents’ schedules are agreed on through diplomatic channels, we will let you know,” Peskov said.

On April 4, the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders held a summit on the Syrian settlement in Ankara.

Source: TASS Russian News Agency