Head of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, lashed out at the Saudi-led coalition’s continued massacre of civilians in the Arab impoverished country, denouncing the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as “terrorist breeders and war merchants”.

“The Yemeni nation has made its voice heard in the world about its opposition to the aggression and its call for peace through the unilateral ceasefire that was announced in early August and ended yesterday on Wednesday,” al-Houthi said in a statement.

“Refusal by the aggressor countries, (namely) the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their allies, to accept the ceasefire confirms that they are terrorist breeders and war merchants who have ruined Yemen and committed war crimes against this nation on a daily basis,” he stated.

The Houthi leader further emphasized that the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Britain and all the aggressor countries are responsible for the deaths of civilians.

“The use of force against civilians by indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas proves the terrorist approach of the Saudi-led coalition against a defenseless nation,” al-Houthi said.

Source: Agencies