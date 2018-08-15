The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Wednesday to establish control over a number of Saudi military sites in Najran, killing scores of mercenaries and expelling others.

The Yemeni forces also destroyed three vehicles for the Saudi-led mercenaries in Al-Jawf and Mede in Yemen.

A number of Saudi-led mercenaries were killed or injured by IED explosions on Al-Dhabab front, according to Yemeni media

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Manar Website