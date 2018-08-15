The United States imposed new North Korea-related sanctions against the Russian-based company Profinet and its Director General, Russian national Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, the US Treasury Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced North Korea-related designations, continuing the implementation of existing UN and US sanctions,” the release said. “OFAC also designated Russia-based Profinet Pte Ltd. (Profinet) and its Director General, Russian national Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov.”

On August 3, the United States submitted proposals for new international sanctions against North Korea to the UN Security Council ‘aimed to achieve complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.’

“The US Mission to the United Nations submitted a list of designation proposals today to the UN Security Council’s 1718 North Korea Sanctions Committee as part of the US government’s regular sanctions implementation activities,” the statement said.

Earlier in the month, the UN has released a report claiming the Pyongyang has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs “and continued to defy Security Council Resolutions through a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, as well as through transfers of coal at sea during 2018,” the document read as cited by Reuters.

Source: Sputnik