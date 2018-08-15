At least 48 people, the majority of them students, were killed when a suicide blast ripped through a school in a Shiite area of Kabul Wednesday, the ministry of public health said, the latest assault on Afghanistan’s war-weary capital.

Around a dozen ambulances rushed to the Mawoud education center in the western part of the city, where students and relatives described pulling bloodied victims from the rubble of a classroom that had been crowded with teenagers preparing to go to university.

“At around 4 pm this afternoon, a suicide attacker who had strapped explosives to his body detonated himself inside the Mawoud education center,” police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

Source: AFP