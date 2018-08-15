A delegation of UN commanders has visited Damascus for talks with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub on the redeployment of the world body’s peacekeepers to the volatile demilitarized zone along the Israeli-occupied side of Syria’s Golan Heights.

In a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday, the two sides discussed coordination between the Syrian government and the world body’s command on the resumption of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF)’s mission along the ceasefire line between Syria and Israel based on the 1974 armistice, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

They also discussed an agreement for reopening the Quneitra crossing, which would allow Syrian families in Israeli-occupied Golan to return to their homeland under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Separately on Tuesday, the Russian military said that it would help the peacekeepers fully restore their patrols in Golan and would leave the region once the UN mission fully takes charge.

