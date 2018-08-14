The Syrian Arab army and allies managed on Tuesday to regain control over Oum Mardakh area, tightening the noose around the remnants of ISIL terrorists in the badiya (desert) of Suwaida province, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment.

The Syrian military targeted the terrorists’ fortified positions and movements and preventing any attempt to break through the perimeter established around them, destroying two 4WD pickup trucks equipped with heavy machineguns used by terrorists southwest of the hills.

The Syrian army also clashed with a group of ISIL terrorists that attempted to break through and attack military positions south of the hills near al-Rahba village, resulting in foiling the attack, leaving 5 terrorists dead, apprehending a terrorist, and destroying their weapons and ammo, while the remaining terrorists fled through the rough terrain towards their hideouts in the hills.

Source: SANA