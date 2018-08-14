White House national security adviser John Bolton met on Monday with Turkey’s ambassador to the United States to discuss Turkey’s detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, the White House said.

“At the Turkish ambassador’s request, Ambassador John Bolton met with Ambassador Serdar Kilic of Turkey (on Monday) in the White House.

They discussed Turkey’s continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the US-Turkey relationship,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

US officials said no deadline had been set for Brunson’s release, contradicting some media reports. Brunson is accused of backing a coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan two years ago, charges that he has denied.

Source: Reuters