Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says a recent proposal by the United States to enter into negotiations with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear issue while re-imposing sanctions against the country is nothing but propaganda.

“Iran will never change its policies in the region under US sanctions and pressure,” IRNA quoted Zarif as speaking in an interview with the Doha-based Al Jazeera broadcaster on Monday.

Emphasizing that Washington must lift the bans on Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister said, “Iran will never hold negotiations about its missile program, because our missiles do not threaten anybody.”

President Donald Trump said on July 30 that he is ready to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, “any time they want to.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Zarif said the US has launched an economic war against Iran and Turkey, emphasizing that Tehran would fully stand by Ankara in its confrontation with Washington.