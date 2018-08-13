Iran’s defense minister unveiled the next generation of Tehran’s Fateh Mobin short-range ballistic missile on Monday, according to Tasnim news agency.

“As promised to our dear people, we will not spare any effort to increase the missile capabilities of the country and we will certainly increase our missile power every day,” the minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, said.

He described the new version of the Fateh Mobin as “100-percent domestically made… agile, stealth, tactical (and) precision-guided”.

“Be sure that the greater the pressures and psychological warfare against the great nation of Iran, our will to enhance our defense power in all fields will increase,” he added.

For his part, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force voiced readiness to supply the friendly countries with Iran’s achievements in the defense industry.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army Ground Force, have gained self-sufficiency in all areas of the defense industry.

Iran could supply the “friendly and brotherly countries” with its defense capabilities, the general said, according to Iranian media.

Source: Iranian media