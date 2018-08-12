Russia military said it’s air defenses at Hmeimim air base had shot down a drone launched by terrorists based in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

“On August 11, the air defense units at the Hmeymim airbase detected an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] launched from the territory controlled by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said at a daily briefing.

The aerial target was destroyed at a safe distance from the base, the Russian official added.

According to the general, the incident incurred no casualties or material damage, while the operations at the base were not interrupted.

Source: Agencies