Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is to visit top trading partners Turkey and Iran next week, an official said Saturday, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran and piled economic pressure on Ankara.

Abadi “will head to Turkey on Tuesday and Iran on Wednesday to discuss economic affairs with the two countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Abadi on Tuesday said Iraq would reluctantly comply with sanctions against Tehran which took effect the same day.

“We don’t support the sanctions because they are a strategic error, but we will comply with them,” Abadi said.

Source: AFP