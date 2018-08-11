The Syrian Army units continued to advance in the depth of Suwaida Badyiah (desert), establishing control over new areas and strategic hills in it.

SANA’s reporter in Suwaida said that army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, on Saturday morning carried out new operations to liberate the depth of Suwaida Badyiah from ISIL terrorists as they reached the administrative borders with Damascus province at some axes of the operations.

The reporter added that the operations resulted in liberating al-Zalf Dam and Ard al-Kira’a, and army units continued to advance backed by the allied forces towards al-Safa hills, Alam hill, al-Hibiryia and Bir al-Sheikh Hussein in parallel with shelling positions and fortifications of ISIL terrorists.

Heavy losses were inflicted upon ISIL terrorists in the personnel and equipment, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that the engineering units continued to comb the roads and the liberated areas and to dismantle the explosive devices and the car bombs left behind by ISIL terrorists to hinder the advancement of the army.

Source: SANA