Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out plans for a meeting with American officials on the sidelines of next month’s session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Asked by Tasnim about any possibility for a meeting with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73), Zarif said, “No meeting will take place.”

Dismissing speculations about talks between Iranian and American officials, the top diplomat said Iran has repeatedly announced its policy and President Hassan Rouhani has also expressed Iran’s formal stance on US President Donald Trump’s recent offer for talks with Tehran.

“The Americans are not honest. Moreover, they are entangled in their addiction; the addiction of (imposing) sanctions will not allow any dialogue to take place,” Zarif said.

The top diplomat also rejected reports that Oman is mediating between Tehran and Washington, saying the Islamic Republic has routine diplomatic contacts with its neighbors and friends without any third party being involved.

Source: Tasnim News Agency