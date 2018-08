The Yemeni rocketry forces fired on Friday a number of ballistic missiles onto vital Saudi targets in Jizan, according to Al-Manar sources.

An IED explosion claimed four Sudanese soldiers in Mount Al-Dood in Jizan, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni forces targeted the Saudi-led mercenaries off Najran, inflicting losses upon them.

Source: Al-Manar Website