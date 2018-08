Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to “respond” to proposals made by France’s Emmanuel Macron to end a hunger strike by jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov in Russia, the French leader’s office said Friday.

During a telephone call Friday morning the two leaders discussed the need to find “a humanitarian solution to this situation,” with Putin committing “to respond and quickly release details on Sentsov’s health,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Source: AFP