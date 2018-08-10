An Israeli journalist reported that an Emirati pilot had been involved in recent air raids on positions of Palestinian resistance groups inside the Gaza Strip.

Edy Cohen’s tweet has gone viral on the Internet, saying that the United Arab Emirates of being complicit in the Israeli strikes on the besieged enclave.

The UAE pilot “was part of the Israeli air force in the bombing of” Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza “three weeks ago,” the Israeli journalist said.

He went on to challenge the Emirati deputy police chief, Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, who had apparently denied the participation of UAE pilots in Israeli aerial assaults against Gaza.

“Can Dahi Khalfan Tamim deny the presence of an Emirati pilot who was part of the Israeli air force in the bombing of terrorists in Gaza three weeks ago,” Cohen said in his tweet, referring to Palestinian resistance forces.

The Israeli journalist noted meanwhile, that the Emirati pilot was training on the Israeli F-35 warplanes, adding: “I challenge him to deny it.”

Cohen’s tweet comes over a month after Israeli media reported a visit by an Emirati military delegation to the occupied territories for talks with the regime’s air force on the “performance” of advanced US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Source: Agencies