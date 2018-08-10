Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed concerns over the tumbling lira, calling on Turks to “have no worries”, after the currency hit record lows in recent weeks on the back of a widening rift with the United States.

Ankara and Washington, NATO allies, have been at loggerheads over the detention in Turkey of US evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson on terrorism charges, prompting US sanctions on two of Erdogan’s ministers and threats of trade restrictions.

The Turkish lira has collapsed to an all-time record low against the dollar, but the country’s leader has brushed aside concerns, telling Turks “we have our God.”

“There are various campaigns being carried out. Don’t heed them,” Erdogan said late Thursday.

“Don’t forget, if they have their dollars, we have our people, our God. We are working hard. Look at what we were 16 years ago and look at us now,” Erdogan told supporters.

Source: Agencies