A UN aid agency is calling on the Zionist entity to let emergency fuel into the besieged Gaza Strip to avert the shutdown of hospitals and sanitation facilities.

Jamie McGoldrick, from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, on Wednesday called the Israeli restriction of fuel imports “a dangerous practice, with grave consequences on the rights of people in Gaza.”

Zionist authorities halted the supply of petroleum and natural gas to Gaza last week, saying the move was in response to incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza into occupied territories. Earlier in July, occupation authorities temporarily suspended fuel shipments to Gaza o for similar reasons.

Gazans have been for few weeks launching incendiary kites into occupied territories in a new act of resistance against the continuous Israeli aggressions on the besieged enclave.

Source: Israeli media