Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri called on Wednesday, during the regular meeting with the members of the parliament, for a speedy cabinet formation due to the pressing socioeconomic situation, considering that identifying the ministerial shares is the main barrier facing this political process.

Berri pointed out that the foreign intervention in the formation of the Lebanese cabinet, if it exists, has been recalled by some local parties who have not been convinced that the domestic issues can be tackled independently.

Source: Al-Manar Website