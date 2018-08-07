Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani described Washington’s new sanctions against the Islamic Republic as an opportunity for “the internal renovation of the country’s economy”.

In a speech on Monday night, Larijani pointed to the re-introduction of US economic sanctions on Iran and said in the difficult situation, the country needs investment in order to boost its resistance against the pressures.

“This era can lead to the internal renovation of the country’s economy,” he said, adding, “If we believe in this, we should make the media arrangements (for it).”

The parliament speaker further emphasized that the current situation is best for exports.

The situation is not bitter only but there are grounds for the country’s economic boom, about which the people should be informed, he stated.

“By focusing on the domestic economy, reforming its structure and facilitating investment, the enemies cannot talk to Iran like that from now on because Iran’s resilience is increasing and this situation offers a good prospect for the country,” Larijani went on to say.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

Trump also restated his opinion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a “horrible, one-sided deal”.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.

