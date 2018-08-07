Saudi Arabia is the sixth-biggest source of long-term international students studying in Canada.

Riyadh is suspending all joint education programs with Canada and moving its students studying in the country elsewhere, after the kingdom abruptly cut ties with Ottawa over criticism of its jailing of rights activists, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Monday, citing a pertinent decision made by the Saudi government.

There are more than 15,000 Saudi students currently studying in Canada, including 800 already working in the country in medical and other professions.

Source: Sputnik