Germany has reassured its businesses that the country will continue providing them with export and investment guarantees when working in Iran, despite Washington’s sanctions, the Ministry of Economics said in a statement on August 6, 2018. The ministry also added that it will continue to discuss the possibilities of exemptions from sanctions with the US.

“Export guarantees and investment guarantees from the Federal Ministry of Economics are still available to companies,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of the UK, France and Germany said in a joint statement that beginning August 7, the updated EU Blocking Statute will come into effect in order to protect EU companies conducting business in Iran from extra-territorial US sanctions.

Source: Sputnik