Two Palestinian resistance fighters of Hamas movement were martyred in an Israeli raid on northern Gaza on Tuesday.

An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeted a resistance site in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency reported.

Palestine Today identified the two martyrs as Ahmad Marjan and Abdul Hafez Al-Silawi.

Israeli media confirmed the aggression, saying an Israeli tank has attacked a Hamas cell near Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

