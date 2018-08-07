Hezbollah issued on Monday a statement in which it strongly denounced the failed assassination attempt on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, condemning the continuous US interventions in Venezuela domestic affairs and the attempts to invert its regime by all military and economic means.

The statement considered that the Maduro assassination attempt comes in the context of the US conspiracies against states which support the Palestinian cause and reject the American dominance over the world.

Hezbollah congratulated Maduro on surviving the assassination bid and hailed his courage and steadfastness along with the Venezuelans in face of the US pressures on their country.

The statement finally stressed that “Hezbollah is proud of friendship with President Maduro and the loyal Venezuelans.”

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)