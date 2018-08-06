An improvised explosive device that was detonated in the northern Afghan province of Helmand has claimed the lives of three people, including a commander of the Taliban radical movement, while another 11 people sustained injuries, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, which cited provincial officials, the explosion took place in the commander’s house in the province’s southern Garmsir district on Sunday as he was making the device.

Two members of the Taliban commander’s family were among those killed by the explosion, while the injured included four children and seven women, the news outlet added.

Source: Sputnik