US senators are quietly paving the way for a military aid to the Zionist entity that exceeds $3.8 billion.

The number would amount to $23,000 per year for every family in ‘Israel’, according to a Friday report by Minnesota-based news website MintPress News, released amid a media blackout.

American senators passed a bill titled the “United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018,” on Wednesday, paving the way for its likely approval by the US House of Representatives within the week.

The amount is a result of a memorandum of understanding on security assistance between Washington and Tel Aviv.

The funding involves an additional $550 million aid for Israeli missile systems and $1 billion for US weapons stockpiles in ‘Israel’.

US military aid to the Zionist entity has skyrocketed over the past several years while the regime’s forces are engaged in blatant human rights violations against Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere.

Hailed as a “great friend to the Jewish people” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump has boosted ties with Israel.