Units of Syrian Arab Army, operating in the northern countryside of Hama, thwarted a terrorist attack on al-Zallakiyat area.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra attacked al-Zallakiyat area in the northern countryside of Hama where the army units dealt with the attack and managed to thwart it and to inflict heavy losses upon terrorists.

The terrorist Khair Eddien al-Rahmon of the so called “Jaish al-Ezza” was among those killed.

Source: SANA