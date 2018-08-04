Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, informed the Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Joseph Dunford, about measures taken by Moscow and Damascus to stabilize the situation in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“The Russian Defense Ministry confirms that a letter was sent in July to US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford via an existing confidential communications channel,” the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Sputnik