Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that the US Navy can’t find its way around the Iranian waters.

In a tweet on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat said the Persian Gulf has been called for 2000 years longer that US has existed.

“US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it’s been called for 2,000 yrs longer than US has existed. Or maybe it doesn’t know what it’s doing in our backyard, 7,000 miles from home,” Zarif wrote in a tweet about the presence of US Navy forces around the Persian Gulf.

Source: Agencies