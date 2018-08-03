At least 127 Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the 19th “Great March of Return” protests along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an news agency said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at hundreds of peaceful Palestinian demonstrators, who arrived to the Gaza border to participate in the 19th Friday of “The Great March of Return” to break the nearly 12-year Israeli siege.

Medical sources confirmed that one Palestinian was martyred and at least 127 of others were injured after Israeli forces fired live ammunition at protesters during their participation in marches near the return camps east of Khan Younis district, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza marched during the 19th Friday protests under the slogan of “Martyr of Al-Quds Jerusalem, Muhammad Youssef,” in remembrance of the killed 17-year-old Palestinian youth.

Source: Al-Manar Website and Maan news agency