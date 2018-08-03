Deputy Commander of Russia’s Land Force said Friday the Russian military police have ensured the UN mission’s passage to the foot of the Golan Heights through the Syrian territory for the first time since 2011, when the military conflict broke out in the country.

“A very important event took place today, for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Syria, the UN mission was able to use M-7 road to reach the UN position near destroyed Quneitra, that is, they have been able to pass through the Syrian territory to reach the positions controlled by the Israeli military,” Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko said.

The deputy commander added that the UN mission’s staff in Syria had to go via Lebanon to reach the territory they had to monitor.

“Today, they [the Russian military police] are examining UN mission’s posts that were destroyed in war in order to begin rebuilding them. This interaction shows that Russia adheres to all UN decisions and supports peace in all regions where its representatives are located,” Kuralenko said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said that the Syrian army established control over the territories of the provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daraa and Quneitra.

Source: Sputnik