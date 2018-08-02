Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated on Thursday that he believes the Syrian front will be more quiet with the restoration of the Syrian government’s control.

“From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule,” Lieberman pointed out.

Asked whether the Zionist entity should be less concerned of potential Golan Heights-related tensions, he said: “I believe so.”

“It is also (President Bashar) Assad’s interest, because he understands what will happen if it does not return to the previous situation, and I assume that he will make his own decisions, however, as I have made clear, we will not give up our security interests,” said Lieberman as he visited the Patriot battery and David Sling battery and met with the Israeli commanders and soldiers.

“This is provided that all three points which are important to us are fulfilled,” the Israeli minister added, reiterating that the Syrian government must strictly adhere to the separation of forces agreement of 1974.

“As soon as all three conditions are fulfilled, we have no interest in interfering or operating within Syrian territory. As soon as it does not exist, we will act in accordance with the security interest of the State of Israel,” he said.

Source: Israeli media