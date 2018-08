Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his attorney general to end the high-profile investigation into Russian election meddling that has ensnared key members of his presidential campaign and cast a long shadow over his White House.

In a series of tweets that quickly sparked accusations that Trump is publicly attempting to pervert justice, the Republican leader decried the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller as “a disgrace” to the country.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump said.

Trump, along with allies in conservative media, has launched a long PR campaign against the Mueller probe, which he claims is biased and pursuing erroneous claims of collusion between his campaign team and Moscow.

“Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX,” the president said Wednesday.

Mueller — a respected former FBI director — is investigating whether Moscow tried to sway the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign aided or abetted Russia, or tried to cover up the conspiracy.

He has so far lodged dozens of indictments, including those of suspected Russian hackers, and secured guilty pleas from at least three Trump aides charged with conspiracy and lying to investigators.

This was Trump’s most direct demand yet that Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from the investigation, intervene to end the probe.

“The President of the United States just called on his Attorney General to put an end to an investigation in which the President, his family and campaign may be implicated,” complained Democratic congressman Adam Schiff.

“This is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight. America must never accept it.”

Even Trump’s allies questioned the demand.

“I’ve said all along I see no evidence of collusion. But if anyone helped Russia to hack/steal they deserve justice,” said Republican operative Ari Fleischer.

“Let Mueller finish his job. Neither POTUS nor Sessions should interfere. After all, nothing will help Trump more than Mueller concluding there is no crime.”

