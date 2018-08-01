Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, reiterated during his Wednesday parliamentary meeting “the importance of working with all means to speed up the formation of the government due to the delicacy of the situation in which we all live, hoping that “everyone will deal flexibly and responsibly with this issue so as to facilitate the process of formation and thus the exit from the state of stagnation experienced by the country.”

As for what is raised by some media outlets with regard to legislation, Berri was quoted as saying: “Article 69 of the Constitution is clear in terms of the right of the House of Representatives to legislate in such situations.”

“Despite this unambiguous right, according to the text of the Constitution, I do prefer to follow the policy of slowdown, so as not to interpret matters outside their context,” he said at the Wednesday Gathering.

Source: NNA