The Syrian army units clashed with the last gatherings of ISIL terrorists in the village of al-Qasir in Daraa countryside as they continued to advance and they encircled the remnants of terrorists in the village where their last hotbeds were destroyed and the village was declared free of terrorism, according to SANA.

The news agency said that the break through units are hunting down the remnants of the Takfiri terrorists who fled away to the neighboring valleys as a state of collapse prevailed among them, meanwhile, the engineering units are combing the village.

Source: SANA