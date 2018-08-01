The UNICEF called on Wednesday for immediate halt to attacks on water facilities and civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Holsman Fore, said that attacks against civilian facilities and services “are unacceptable, inhumane and in breach of the basic laws of war.

“Ongoing violence and repeated attacks on lifesaving civilian infrastructure in Hodeida are a direct threat to the survival of hundreds of thousands of children and their families,” the official said.

“Yet the past few days have seen an escalation in the targeting of systems and facilities that are essential to sustaining the lives of children and families.”

Fore said the UNICEF had received, in the past two days, reports that a UNICEF-supported warehouse containing humanitarian provisions, including hygiene and water-related supplies, was hit by two airstrikes.

“Yemen is already facing a severe shortage of drinking water, which is directly linked to outbreaks of cholera and acute watery diarrhea. Attacks on water infrastructure jeopardize efforts to prevent another outbreak of cholera and acute watery diarrhea in Yemen,” she warned, calling “on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

“The war in Yemen has no winners. It is robbing Yemeni children of their futures.”

